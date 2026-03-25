Sheriff Judd: Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Assaulting Teen and Fleeing Deputies

PCSO Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 23 year-old Vidal Jimenez after he assaulted an 18 year-old victim during an incident in Mulberry on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Jimenez is in the United States illegally from Mexico.

Deputies responded to Bailey Place in Mulberry regarding a possible armed disturbance. The victim told deputies the following: that he had been at a local park when two suspects approached him and asked if he was selling marijuana, and that when he told them he was not, the suspects became angry, and Jimenez began striking him. The victim said he attempted to flee, but Jimenez continued chasing him.

The victim contacted his brother and asked him to call law enforcement. The brother arrived at the park but initially could not locate him because the victim was hiding from the suspects. When the suspects found him again, Jimenez was armed with a knife and the second suspect was armed with a bottle. Both began chasing the victim, who ran toward his brother as the suspects pursued them.

A short time later, deputies observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking out of the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park. When deputies attempted to detain him, he pulled away and fled on foot. After ignoring multiple commands to stop, a deputy deployed his Taser, allowing deputies to take him into custody. Deputies are continuing to investigate the identity and whereabouts of the second suspect.

Jimenez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill (F2), simple battery (F3), and resisting without violence (F3). Due to his illegal status in the United States, each charge is enhanced by one degree.

“This suspect assaulted a young man, armed himself, and then tried to outrun deputies. He’s also in this country illegally. That didn’t work out for him, and it won’t work out for anyone else who tries it.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff