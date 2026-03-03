Celebrate National Take a Walk in a Park Day at Se7en Wetlands in Mulberry

Residents are invited to lace up their walking shoes and enjoy the outdoors in celebration of National Take a Walk in a Park Day on Monday, March 30. The Mulberry Public Library is partnering with Se7en Wetlands to host a guided walking tour through one of Polk County’s most unique areas.

The guided walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Mulberry Park gate, located at 310 Kid Ellis Park, Mulberry, FL 33860. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the scenic wetlands while learning more about the area’s natural environment.

Organizers recommend bringing binoculars for wildlife viewing, along with water or a snack. Attendees should wear sturdy, closed-toe hiking shoes and consider bringing a hat, sunscreen, and insect repellent for comfort on the trail.

Please note that pets, bicycles, and fishing are not permitted on the trail.

For additional information about the event, contact the Mulberry Public Library.