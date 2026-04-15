Pedal Into Fun: Free Bicycle Rodeo Rolls Into Mulberry

Wrangle the trails and have some fun! (Free Event)

Join us at the Bicycle Rodeo for activities, bicycle inspections, minor bike repairs, skills stations and prizes. Participants will receive a completion certificate. Kids must bring their own bike and helmet. This event is intended for children 6 to 12 years old.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children must already know how to ride a bicycle or be equipped with training wheels.

Saturday, April 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.

📍Loyce E. Harpe Park 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

For more information, call Polk County Parks and Recreation at (863) 534-6911

*info provided by Polk County Parks and Rec