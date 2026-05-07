Summit Aims at Empowering Families Through Financial Education

By Anita Todd

DAVENPORT – More than 100 people recently attended the first ever Family Wealth Summit presented by Halls Academy at Ridge Community High School.

The event was designed to focus on empowering families through financial education. The event also gave back to community members with money for groceries, utilities, and interactive youth activities.

Lakeia Hall, a Ridge Community High alumnus, is at the forefront of financial literacy for children in the Northeast Polk County area. As the founder of Halls Academy, she created the Summit and is the instructor of an after-school program at Loughman Oaks Elementary School designed to teach students how to be financially successful.

“The overall goal of the Summit was to not only educate but to equip families with practical tools to build stronger financial futures and the response was incredible,” Hall said. “We saw high engagement, meaningful connections, and real impact within our community.”

Since April was Financial Literacy Month, she said she wanted to bring something to the community that was informative and resourceful. Hall said she plans to make the event an annual one and has already scheduled next year’s on April 17, 2027.

“Through Halls Academy, we created an engaging and impactful experience that included interactive financial literacy workshops for both youth and adults; Community partner and sponsor activations, including local organizations providing resources and opportunities; and a Community Care Initiative, where we were able to bless three families experiencing hardship with financial relief from utility bills, car insurance and more. We also gave away 25 gift cards,” she said.

She said she collaborated with the principal of Ridge Community High School and the City of Davenport to create an event that would benefit the community. The Summit was also sponsored by community partners Polk State College and VyStar Credit Union.

Hall is planning a summer camp program with weekly themed activities for children beginning June 1. The themes will center around finances and academics with the first week, Welcome Week, focusing on STEM activities. To register or for more information, visit http://myahq.com/HallsAcademy.com.