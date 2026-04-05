PCSO: Mulberry Man Accused of Arson, Attempted Murder After Armed Domestic Dispute

A Mulberry man is facing a lengthy list of felony charges after Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a domestic dispute escalated into a violent confrontation involving a firearm and a structure fire at a residence on Misty Lake Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded on March 30, 2026, to the residence to investigate what began as a verbal argument and quickly turned into a dangerous and chaotic scene.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Josiah Madden, was involved in an argument on the back porch with multiple individuals after one of the victims confronted him about breaking a bracelet and not apologizing.

During the dispute, Madden allegedly produced a Ruger 9mm handgun and told those present that nobody was leaving. According to witness statements included in the affidavit, the victims did not know he had a firearm until he displayed it.

The situation escalated as multiple individuals attempted to disarm Madden. The firearm was knocked to the ground during the struggle, and one of the victims was able to retrieve it and retreat inside the home, locking the door and calling 911.

Deputies say several victims reported being pushed during the altercation and confirmed they were in fear due to Madden’s actions.

According to the affidavit, the firearm had been taken without permission from inside the home. Investigators say the weapon belonged to one of the victims and had been stored in a bag in a private bedroom.

Authorities later confirmed through the Crime Information Center that Madden is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The incident continued outside, where Madden allegedly fought with another individual in the driveway, striking him in the jaw and ribs before the victim was able to separate and leave the area.

Deputies say Madden then remained in the garage, where he began banging on a locked door and attempting to force entry back into the home. Witnesses reported hearing him tamper with the doorknob using tools.

According to the affidavit, Madden was seen holding a torch prior to a fire being ignited inside the garage. Investigators say he was the only person inside when the fire started.

The fire caused significant damage to the residence before being extinguished by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say Madden knew at least two people were still inside the home at the time the fire was set.

When deputies arrived, Madden was still inside the garage as smoke poured out. He initially refused to exit but eventually complied after repeated commands and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence, where investigators located a punctured aerosol lacquer can within the burned debris. According to the affidavit, it appeared the can had been punctured and ignited on a workbench. A lighter was also found on Madden at the time of his arrest.

Exterior surveillance video from the residence reportedly captured portions of the incident, including the physical altercation and smoke coming from the garage as deputies arrived.

Based on the investigation, Madden is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm, battery with prior convictions, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree arson.

The arson charge alleges Madden intentionally set fire to an occupied dwelling while knowing people were inside, actions deputies say could have resulted in their deaths.

The investigation included an origin and cause examination conducted by the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations.

Madden declined to answer questions following his arrest, according to the affidavit.

The case remains under investigation.