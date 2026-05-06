Polk County Officials Reinstate Burn Ban

Bartow, Fla. (May. 6, 2026) — As drought conditions persist across the county, Polk County officials made the decision to reinstate the burn ban effective May 6. The ban includes unincorporated Polk County and the following municipalities: Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Lakeland, Mulberry, Polk City and Winter Haven.

The burn ban is determined using the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI). The KBDI is a continuous reference scale, ranging from 0 to 800. It assesses the moisture content from no moisture deficiency (0) to maximum drought conditions (800) of the soil. This helps predict the potential for wildfires.

Utilizing the KBDI, a burn ban is issued once more than 50% of the county reaches over 500 on the index. Polk County’s current daily reading is 76% over the 500 benchmark with a countywide average of 531.

The burn ban prohibits:

• Campfires;

• Bonfires;

• Unpermitted controlled burns;

• Burning of yard and household trash;

• Burning of organic debris;

• Igniting of fireworks; and

• Noncommercial burning of materials, other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, which is not contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

”Many officials across the county and I have kept track of the countywide KBDI, and we have determined that a burn ban is necessary as conditions have deteriorated to an unsafe level,” said PCFR Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “We understand that burn bans are inconvenient, but we ask you to think of your family, friends and neighbors as a small spark or stray ember could quickly transform into a large fire because of these dry conditions.”

Anyone who refuses to comply or violates this burn ban shall be in violation of Polk County Ordinance 08-015 and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment not to exceed 60 days in the county jail or both.

Polk County officials may repeal the burn ban when deemed safe.