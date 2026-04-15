Bradley Junction Mini Park Offers Simple Outdoor Fun for Mulberry Families

Families looking for a relaxed way to enjoy the outdoors have a great local option at Bradley Junction Mini Park.

Located just south of Mulberry, this neighborhood park provides a mix of recreational activities perfect for a morning or afternoon outing. Visitors can bring a basketball and take advantage of the on-site court, making it easy to get in a quick game or practice with friends and family.

For those looking to slow things down, the park also features picnic tables—ideal for packing a lunch and enjoying some time outdoors. Kids have their own space to burn off energy as well, with a playground designed for climbing, sliding, and exploring.

In addition to its casual amenities, Bradley Junction Mini Park includes baseball and softball fields, offering even more opportunities for recreation, whether it’s an organized game or a spontaneous pickup match.

With its simple layout and family-friendly features, the park serves as a convenient spot for locals to gather, play, and unwind without needing to travel far.

*photos courtesy of Polk County Parks & Rec