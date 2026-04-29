Polk County Man Known for Playing Santa Arrested in Child Predator Sting According To PCSO Arrest Reports

A 68-year-old Polk County man known locally for portraying Santa Claus at community Christmas events was among 19 people arrested in Operation Child Protector VIII, a multi-agency undercover investigation targeting alleged child predators, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Polk County arrest affidavit, Thomas Allen Hicks of Lakeland was charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity involving a minor, traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and using a computer to solicit a parent or guardian for access to a child.

Investigators allege Hicks responded to an undercover operation involving a detective posing as the father of a 13-year-old girl and continued communications after being told the purported child’s age.

According to the affidavit, Hicks allegedly arranged to meet at a Lakeland location and was taken into custody when he arrived. Deputies reported recovering cash investigators allege was connected to the arranged meeting.

Court records identify Hicks as employed in marketing with Tri-County Human Services, and the affidavit notes he plays Santa each year at major Christmas events in Polk County, a detail Sheriff Grady Judd referenced during Wednesday’s news conference when describing a “well-known” suspect.

That public role had recently been highlighted in a Spectrum Bay News 9 feature that profiled Hicks and his wife Cindy as beloved local figures who portrayed Santa and Mrs. Claus at events across Polk County, including the Lakeland Christmas Parade and community programs for children. The 2024 story noted Hicks attended Santa school in 2016 and described portraying Santa as a way to bring joy to families.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Judd announced Hicks was among 19 suspects arrested during the operation. According to the sheriff’s office, 16 suspects were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, while three, including Hicks, faced human trafficking-related charges.

As with all criminal cases, the allegations remain accusations unless and until proven in court.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold press conference on sting at 2:30pm today.

Here is link to Bay News 9 Article: Tom and Cindy Hicks are beloved for playing Santa and Mrs. Clausein Polk County