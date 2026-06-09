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Man Dies After Being Struck During Crash on Interstate in Polk County

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A 47-year-old Apopka man died Tuesday morning following a crash along State Road 400 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:25 a.m. on June 9, 2026.

Investigators said a 50-year-old Orlando man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on SR-400 when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The Camry traveled onto the outside shoulder of the interstate and struck a trailer that was attached to a parked Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado’s driver, a 47-year-old Apopka man, was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at the time of the collision. After striking the trailer, the Camry also struck the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Highway crash scene with a large black dump truck on the right and a damaged car further down the road; debris scattered across lanes and police directing traffic in the distance.
Emergency scene on a highway with a tipped dump trailer, scattered debris, and police cars; an ambulance and responders attend the wreckage on the roadway.
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