Lakeland Restaurant Server Already On Probation Now Accused of Fraud Against Customers

A Lakeland restaurant server is facing multiple felony charges after Polk County investigators say she used a customer’s debit card information to make nearly $900 in unauthorized purchases after serving the victim at a local restaurant.

According to an affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Nicole Borrero, 49, was arrested on charges including fraudulent use of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a credit card, scheme to defraud, grand theft, and violation of probation.

Angela Nicole Borrero

Investigators allege the incident began on April 16, 2026, when a woman and her husband dined at Champs Grill on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. Borrero was reportedly working as their server that evening.

According to the report, the woman handed Borrero her USAA debit card to pay the restaurant bill. Detectives allege Borrero took the card to another area of the restaurant to process the transaction and later used the card information without authorization.

In the early morning hours of April 17, the victim reportedly began receiving alerts from her bank regarding suspicious transactions. The affidavit states the card was used for six separate $100 purchases at a Winter Haven day spa, a $93.88 purchase at a Lakeland restaurant, and a $200 purchase at a Lakeland cosmetic store.

After discovering the transactions, the victim contacted her bank and canceled the card.

Investigators said the victim then contacted the spa, where the owner reviewed transaction records and determined the purchases were used to buy gift cards. While speaking with the victim, the business reportedly received a phone call from a woman identifying herself as Angela who wanted to schedule an appointment and use the gift cards. According to the report, the caller provided a phone number that was later linked to Borrero.

The affidavit states the spa owner located Borrero’s social media profile and provided a photograph to the victim, who allegedly identified Borrero as the same server who had waited on her and her husband at Champs Grill the previous day.

Investigators also contacted Champs owner Cary Liptak, who reportedly confirmed that Borrero was working on April 16 and that the victim had been seated in Borrero’s section.

Detectives later subpoenaed records from T-Mobile and the cosmetic store. According to the affidavit, the phone number provided to the spa was subscribed to Borrero, and records showed the victim’s card information had been used to purchase two gift cards.

Authorities estimate the total unauthorized purchases at $893.88.

The investigation also revealed that Borrero was already on probation in Polk County for a controlled substance conviction. Court records cited in the affidavit indicate she was placed on probation in November 2025 and remains under supervision through November 2028.

Investigators noted Borrero has prior convictions that include theft, fraud-related offenses, identity theft, possession of fraudulent checks, and drug-related charges.

Lakeland Police have arrested Borrero, but if you feel you’re a victim it is suggested you reach out to Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Lakeland Police Department.