Motorcyclist Arrested After Allegedly Reaching Speeds Over 140 MPH on Interstate 4

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement while traveling at speeds exceeding 140 miles per hour on Interstate 4, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The rider, identified as Ethan McAuley-Mendez, was first spotted by a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was conducting traffic enforcement on I-4. The deputy observed the motorcycle traveling at 127 mph and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Rather than stopping, McAuley-Mendez accelerated and continued down the interstate, allegedly outrunning the deputy. Sheriff Judd later commented on the incident, saying, “You can’t outrun the radio.”

During the pursuit, McAuley-Mendez also passed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. According to the trooper, the motorcycle was traveling in excess of 140 mph at the time.

The pursuit eventually came to an end when the motorcyclist stopped at a gas station to refuel. A second Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted him at the gas pumps, allowing law enforcement to take him into custody without further incident.

McAuley-Mendez was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving and fleeing to elude law enforcement. His motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Sheriff Judd emphasized the dangers of the incident, stating, “This guy is fortunate enough he gets to live to go to court.”

No injuries were reported during the incident.