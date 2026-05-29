Middle School Student Faces Multiple Felony Charges After Bomb Threats at School

The following info and photo has been released by PCSO:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old middle school student from Lakeland Highlands Middle School after he was positively identified as the suspect who made multiple bomb threats at his school this past school year.



Adrian Allison, who is on probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle, is being charged with:

6 counts false report of a bomb (F2)

6 counts unlawful use of 2-way communication device (F3)

6 counts misuse of 911 (M1)

Disruption of school function (M2)

Violation of probation (M2)

On May 27, 2026, the Lakeland Police Department received five 911 calls from an unknown male stating he was going to “blow up this place,” referring to the school. LPD confirmed the calls came from inside the school. A sixth call was made to the PCSO Emergency Communications Center. During the calls the caller also stated “I have a bomb.”

A special agent with the FBI responded to the school to assist with identifying the phone number from which the calls came. Through investigative resources it was determined that the phone number was registered to Adrian Allison, whom school staff and the school resource deputy confirmed is a student at Lakeland Highlands Middle.

Detectives interviewed Allison, and he told them that he made the calls because “he was bored in class and thought it was a funny joke.”

“Threats to blow up a school or commit any act of violence on a school campus are incredibly serious, and anyone who makes them will be charged with the appropriate felonies. Parents, remember to educate your children that this type of behavior will absolutely not be tolerated. Unfortunately this teenager is already heading down the wrong path.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

“There is no excuse for making a threat against our students, staff, and schools. We will thoroughly investigate every instance, and the consequences are extremely serious. If you make a threat, it will have long-lasting, life-altering impacts on your future. We thank the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their professional and swift handling of this matter.”– Frederick Heid, Superintendent of Polk County Public Schools

Allison was booked in at the Juvenile Assessment Center and is being held in the juvenile dorm at the Polk County Jail.