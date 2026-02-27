Lakeland Woman Arrested For Alleged Unlicensed Dog Surgeries

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives received information about a package containing Xylazine that had been intercepted by U.S. Customs in New York. The package had been shipped from India and was addressed to a residence on North Socrum Loop Road in unincorporated Lakeland, Florida.

Xylazine—commonly known as “tranq”—is a veterinary sedative frequently found mixed with fentanyl for street sales. The package contained eight boxes labeled “Xylaxine,” containing glass bottles filled with liquid Xylazine—a total of 240 grams of the substance.

On February 26, 2026, detectives executed a search warrant at the home on North Slocum Loop Road and spoke to 35 year old Ashley Wimbrow. Ms. Wimbrow told detectives that she was involved in dog breeding and said that she used the Xylazine to perform surgical procedures on dogs for monetary compensation, with fees ranging from $10 to $100 depending on the size of the animal and the nature of the procedure. Ms. Wimbrow indicated that she has been engaged in these surgeries for approximately one year. She explained that she uses medication (Xylazine) to sedate the dogs for procedures such as “tail docking” (the removal of the dog’s tail to shorten it), and “ear cropping,” (a procedure intended to make the ears stand upright).

Ms. Wimbrow told deputies that she did not, and has never had a license to practice veterinary medicine. She said that she did not know she needed a license. Deputies confirmed that she did not have a veterinary license.

Inside the home, deputies found five dogs inside uncleaned separate dog crates with fresh and dried feces and puddles of urine. The room emitted a strong ammonia odor. The dogs were a smaller than the standard-sized breed of pit bulls, referred to as “pocket bullies.”

Wimbrow signed a form to transfer custody of the dogs to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They were transported to Polk County Animal Control where they will be medically evaluated. There were no indications suggesting dogs were involved in dogfighting. The dogs will eventually be made available for adoption through a reputable animal rescue organization.

Ms. Wimbrow was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (F3), possession of drug paraphernalia (M1), animal neglect by confining the dogs to their crates without a wholesome exchange of air (M1), and practicing veterinary medicine in the state of Florida without a valid active license (F3).

The investigation was a joint effort between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa office of Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Fortunately, we found no evidence of ‘tranq/fentanyl’ trafficking. Unfortunately, we discovered that animals were being subject to unsafe surgeries and dogs were being confined in an unhealthy environment. No one should be performing medical procedures on animals without proper training or licensing.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff