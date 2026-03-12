City Announces 2026 Spring Clean-Up Week for Residents

The City of Lake Alfred Public Works Department has announced that Spring Clean-Up Week will take place April 13 through April 17, 2026, giving residents an opportunity to dispose of large and unwanted items at no cost.

Flyer source City of Lake Alfred FL

During the weeklong event, residential customers can place several types of items at the curb for free pickup. Items that will be collected include:

Furniture such as couches, bedding, and other household furniture Construction debris including tile, concrete, carpet, metal, and wood Yard trash, including limbs, clippings, grass, and leaves (must be bagged) Tires, with or without rims

Residents are asked to separate all items by category to help crews collect materials efficiently.

In addition to curbside pickup, household hazardous waste will also be accepted during the clean-up week. Items such as used motor oil, anti-freeze, batteries, paint, and other hazardous household materials can be dropped off at the Public Works facility located at 515 W Haines Blvd.

Officials say the annual clean-up event helps residents clear out unwanted materials while keeping the community clean and safe.

Residents with questions about the program can contact the Public Works Department at 863-298-5458.