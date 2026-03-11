In Loving Memory of Willie Ray Creech

Willie Ray Creech

June 5th, 1934 – March 7th, 2026

Willie Ray Creech, age 91, was promoted to Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Born on June 5, 1934 in Geneva County, AL, he was the son of the late Connie and Fannie Pearl (Willis) Creech. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline (Simmons) Creech and two sisters, Earnestine Spivey and Voncile Barnes. He is survived by his children: Linda Herstine of Lake Hamilton, FL, Bobby Creech of Lake Alfred, FL, and Ray NEAL Creech of Dundee, FL. He also leaves behind six siblings: Betty Creech, Ruby Simmons, V.J. Creech, Delores Owens, Debbie Owens, and Douglas Creech. His grandchildren are Linette, Kyleigh, Jeremiah, Joel, and Mariah; his great grandchildren are Kodi, Zane, Ivery, Elyana, Hanna, and Jason.

Willie retired from Disney where he worked for many years doing Grounds Maintenance. He loved being outdoors in his yard, and in his eyes, a yard was not clean until the leaves were raked and bagged, and every piece of paper or other foreign object was removed. He was also a faithful member of Eastside Assembly of God Church in Winter Haven, FL.

A visitation will be held for Mr. Creech on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL after the Celebration of Life Service is concluded.