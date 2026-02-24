Convicted Felon Arrested After Crime Spree Involving Commercial Burglaries

A Lakeland man with 16 prior felony convictions was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with multiple counts of grand theft, burglary, and dealing in stolen property, after an extensive investigation into business burglaries and theft of lawn equipment and power tools.

Randy Thomas Whitfield (DOB 3/2/1966) so far has been charged by the PCSO with:

8 counts burglary (F2)

3 counts grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000 (F2)

3 counts grand theft between $750 and $5,000 (F2)

7 counts criminal mischief (F3)

7 counts possession of burglary tools (F2)

1 count dealing in stolen property (F2)

1 count petit theft (F3)

1 count possession of meth (F3)

1 count possession of Alprazolam (F3)

1 count possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

On February 9, 2026, Southwest District detectives began an investigation into burglary and grand theft at a lawn business on Combee Road South in the unincorporated area of Lakeland, during which an unknown suspect stole four backpack blowers, five Echo hedge trimmers, seven Echo weed eaters, and three Echo edgers, valued at approximately $13,950. Surveillance video from the business and surrounding area showed the suspect arriving and leaving in a newer model white Ford F-150.

During the investigation a pattern of similar crimes was identified, with a consistent pattern: fenced commercial properties targeted at night, fences cut, lawn equipment and tools stolen, and a white Ford F-150 used as the getaway vehicle. In several cases, surveillance depicted a shorter white male (approximately 5’5″) wearing a mask, gloves, and dark clothing.

A PCSO crime analyst determined that the truck was registered to Whitfield, who was positively identified and charged in two January 2026 Plant City cases using the same vehicle. He was arrested by the PCPD on January 14th and released three days later from the Hillsborough County Jail after posting bond.

﻿On February 23rd, the Lakeland Police Department received a report of a burglary at Lakeland Public Works, committed by a masked male who cut the fence and removed a demo saw, a pole saw, and DeWalt grease guns. He was positively identified as the same suspect in a November 2025 business burglary in the city of Lakeland, during which he stole $3,300 worth of property.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Whitfield’s residence and truck, and responded to his East Lime Street apartment on February 23rd. When they arrived, Whitfield was walking to his truck holding the two saws from the Lakeland Public Works theft. Detectives found a large quantity of stolen tools, and drugs, inside the apartment where he lives alone. He initially admitted to detectives that he stole the tools and equipment to sell at the flea market but then refused to answer any further questions.

All of his Polk County theft-related charges are enhanced by one degree due to the fact that he wore a mask during the commission of the felonies.

“My detectives solved a burglary trend through hard work, thorough analysis, and cooperation with other agencies. This is why crime in Polk County is at an all-time low – we study crime patterns and trends and put the people who are committing the crimes in jail. ” – Grady Judd, Sheriff