One Person Shot on North Brunnell Pkwy in Lakeland, Police Investigating

Lakeland — A shooting in the 1000 block of North Brunnell Parkway sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon, according to information confirmed by the Lakeland Police Department.

LPD spokesperson Stephanie Kerr advised that officers were working an active shooting investigation in that area and that details remain limited. One individual had been shot and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. No condition update has been released.

Our news partners at Eye In The Sky News – Polk County were on scene shortly after the incident unfolded. Their team observed a large police presence surrounding a residential area, along with crime scene tape and detectives processing evidence. Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and drone units were also assisting in the search of the area.

As of this time, Lakeland Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lakeland Police Department or Heartland Crime Stoppers.

Daily Ridge will provide updates as soon as additional details are released by law enforcement.