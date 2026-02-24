Police Issue Warrant For Suspect Who Allegedly Shot & Killed Man Outside Lakeland Nightclub

LAKELAND, FL (February 24, 2026) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Janard Dominic Childs, 34, of Lakeland, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, February 22, 2026.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on February 22, 2026, a shooting occurred just outside the entrance of the Jade Fox Lounge, located at 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road. Lakeland Police officers were on patrol in the north end of the parking lot when they heard multiple gunshots and immediately responded.

Officers located a silver Dodge pickup truck parked in front of the business with the driver’s door open. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Deandre Montgomery, was found lying on the ground near the driver’s door. Officers immediately began life-saving measures while securing the scene. Montgomery had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, detectives determined that Childs approached Montgomery’s vehicle and initiated a verbal altercation. The confrontation then escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, Childs allegedly produced a handgun and shot Montgomery multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white Lincoln SUV that was waiting nearby.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Childs, who is charged with Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with/Destroying Physical Evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janard Childs is urged to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:

Call 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS from a cell phone

Visit and click “Submit A Tip”

Download the free “P3tips” app on a smartphone or tablet

Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest.