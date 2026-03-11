Polk County Fire Rescue Helps Save Owl Tangled in Fishing Line

First responders came to the rescue of an owl that was found hanging from a tree after becoming tangled in fishing line earlier this week.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, crews assisted Fort Meade Fire Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the unusual rescue on Monday, March 9.

Officials said the owl was suspended in the air and appeared to be caught in fishing line wrapped around its wing. Crews from Ladder 15 used their ladder to carefully reach the bird in the tree. Firefighters were able to cut the owl down safely before turning it over to deputies and wildlife officials so they could finish removing the fishing filament from its wing.

The coordinated effort allowed the responders to safely free the owl from the dangerous entanglement.

Polk County Fire Rescue later highlighted the call as an example of the wide range of situations firefighters respond to — from emergencies involving people to helping wildlife in distress.