Homicide Investigation Underway After Shooting Outside Wally’s Poolhall in Lakeland

Homicide Investigation – Lakeland Police Department Press Release

Lakeland, FL (March 5, 2026) – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting which occurred early Thursday morning outside of Wally’s Poolhall, located at 1136 East Main Street, Lakeland, Florida.

Based on witness statements and evidence located at the scene, the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. on March 5, 2026, when an argument occurred between two patrons outside of the business. One of the participants pulled a handgun and shot at the other. The victim then pulled his own handgun and returned fire. It is unknown if the suspect was struck during the volley.

The 48-year-old victim was identified as Steven Michael Magee. Arriving officers immediately began life saving measures and Magee was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jaime Smith at 863-834-8981 or .

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.