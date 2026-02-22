Lakeland Police Investigating Homicide At Jade Fox Lounge

LAKELAND, FL (February 22, 2026) – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at Jade Fox Lounge, located at 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on February 22, 2026, as patrons were exiting the business, a 38-year-old man was shot. Officers located the victim, later identified as Deandre Montgomery Sr., on the ground outside the establishment. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel.

Based on witness interviews and evidence gathered thus far, detectives believe the victim and suspect were known to one another. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or .