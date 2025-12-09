Welcome, World Travelers! Top 9 New Additions Coming to Disney World in 2026

by James Coulter

The current year is quickly drawing to a close, and a new year is coming right around the corner. And with this new year comes new and exciting additions to Walt Disney World, from Star Wars and Frozen, to Muppets and Bluey. Here’s a list of all the new sights to see next year at Disney World:

#1: Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

It’s time to raise the curtains. It’s time to light the lights. It’s time to take a ride on the most muppetational ride coming to Hollywood Studios. Get ready to ride an old ride with a new Muppet facelift, including ride vehicles with a psychedelic paint job and even a new pre-show starring the Muppet characters. The attraction will be set to rock and roll once it opens in summer 2026.

#2: The Magic of Disney Animation

Get ready to go behind the scenes of your favorite Disney animated movies with The Magic of Disney Animation. Guests will be guided by Disney characters as they learn how Disney animated films are brought to life from conception to sketches to ink and paint. Best of all, many of these characters will be available for special photo opportunities. Little ones are invited to visit the “Drawn To Wonderland” playground inspired by Disney Legend Mary Blair’s original Alice in Wonderland concept art. The new attraction is set to open in summer 2026.

#3: Soarin Over America

Next year marks the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. To help celebrate America’s birthday, Soarin’ at Epcot will be offering a new experience with Soarin’ Across America, which will take guests on a cross-country tour, from amber waves of grain to purple mountain majesties. Soarin’ to tower! Get ready for takeoff once this new ride takes flight around Memorial Day 2026.

#4: Big Thunder Mountain Refurbishment

Get ready to go on the wildest ride in the wilderness with new twists and turns. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom will re-open after receiving a “crevasse-deep to mountain-top refurbishment.” Riders will be able to experience the lift hill through the Rainbow Caverns in a new light with new enhancements. Expect the wild mine train to resume its wild travels when it reopens in spring 2026.

#5: Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Refurbishment

Calling all space rangers! Buzz Lightyear is seeking recruits for new missions at Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The refurbished ride will include updated ride vehicles, cool new handheld blasters, and interactive targets. The attraction is set to re-open in Spring 2026.

#6: New Animatronics at Frozen Ever After

For the first time in forever, guests will not only be able to ride Frozen Ever After at Epcot, but also see new faces–quite literally. Characters like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf will receive upgraded enhancements, replacing their rear-projected faces with state-of-the-art animatronics as seen in figures at World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland. The upgraded attraction with the updated animatronic figures is set to reopen in February 2026.

#7: Meet Bluey and Bingo at Animal Kingdom

Crickey, mate! Everyone’s favorite blue heeler is heading from down under to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, will be appearing at the Conservation Station for meet-and-greets. Of course, the game-loving puppy will also play some of her favorite games with an animal twist, like “Butterfly Keepy Uppy.” Meet the heelers when they arrive in summer 2026.

#8: The Mandalorian and Grogu at Galaxy’s Edge

Just in time for their theatrical movie to be released that same year, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be making their appearance at Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. Not only will the bounty hunter and his little green sidekick appear as meet-and-greet characters, but they will also be part of a new storyline for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Join them on their mission once it starts on May 22.

#9: Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!

Hot diggity dog! Come inside for fun inside at Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Hollywood Studios. Join Mickey, Minnie, and all of their clubhouse pals for a grand show featuring upbeat tunes, dancing, and plenty of interactive moments. Be sure to drop by the clubhouse when the show arrives in Summer 2026.