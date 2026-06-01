Roll the Dice: Polk County Launches New Monthly Tabletop Gaming Club in Lakeland

Tabletop game enthusiasts will soon have a new place to gather, play and learn as Polk County Parks and Recreation launches its new monthly social club, Tabletop Tuesdays.

The first session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 at the Wabash Community Center, located at 1230 Southern Ave. in Lakeland.

Participants can enjoy open table play with fellow gamers, while monthly guided demonstrations will provide opportunities to learn new tabletop games and connect with other players.

The event is free to attend. The June 2 session is open to adults ages 18 and older.

Polk County Parks and Recreation also announced a special session for teen players ages 13 to 17, which will be held on June 23.

For more information about Tabletop Tuesdays, call 863-284-4223.