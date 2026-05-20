Welcome, World Travelers! Rock n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets Opens May 26

by James Coulter

It’s time to warm the speakers. It’s time to test the mics. And it’s time to take a wild ride with The Muppets to their big concert.

Nearly two months after the iconic ride dropped the curtain on a final performance by Aerosmith, Rock n’ Roller Coaster at Disney Hollywood Studios is set to raise the curtain on its new act: The Electric Mayhem.

“With high-speed thrills, a pulse-pounding soundtrack, and a VIP list like no other, this reimagined attraction hits all the right notes,” as reported by Disney Park Blogs.

With its new storyline, G-Force Records has been brought under new management by The Muppets, with some help from Scooter’s uncle, real estate tycoon and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse.

Guests will notice the difference as they make their way through the queue, with plenty of Muppet posters plastered all over the walls.

“And while you’re taking it all in, keep your eyes open. Sharp-eyed guests will spot celebrity cameos woven throughout the experience, starting in the queue and continuing all the way through the merch shop,” Disney Parks Blog explained.

These celebrity cameos include such big-name stars as Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Darren Criss, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Travis Barker, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wayne Brady, and

“Weird Al” Yankovic.

Guests will then be able to meet the Electric Mayhem band members—Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd, Janice, Zoot, and Lips—as they jam out in the recording booth, along with some animatronic penguin sound technicians and Scooter. Everyone’s getting ready for the big show!



However, in a video call, Kermit points out one problem: their show is about to start soon…and it’s on the other side of town!



Fortunately, Muppet Labs own Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has a state-of-the-art solution: a super-powered vehicle called the Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (L.I.M.O.)!



Of course, what’s a wild ride without some wild tunes to play with it? And thankfully, the Electric Mayhem have plenty of wild tunes for this wild ride.



“The Electric Mayhem teamed up with some of rock’s biggest names to deliver a lineup of tracks designed to crank the adrenaline from the loading zone to the final brake run,” Disney Parks Blog wrote.



Here’s the attraction’s full song list:



· Song 2 – The Electric Mayhem

· Born To Be Wild – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken

· Love Rollercoaster – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove

· Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard

· Walking on Sunshine – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson



As Disney Parks Blog explains: “Each song brings its own energy, tempo, and attitude, creating a concert-style experience where the soundtrack doesn’t just play – it goes from zero to sixty in three… two… one!”



The Muppets are set to bring their signature music and mayhem to this iconic attraction, and the fun all starts when the ride re-opens on Tues. May 26, 2026.

