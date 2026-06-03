Davenport to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with July 4 Event and Sports Complex Ribbon Cutting

The City of Davenport is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a community-wide Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 4, at the Lewis Mathews Sports Complex.

The event will feature the official ribbon cutting of the city’s brand-new, state-of-the-art Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, along with an evening of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and fireworks.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. at the sports complex, located at 400 E. Palm St. in Davenport. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m., giving attendees an opportunity to be part of the official opening of the new facility.

Guests can enjoy live music from the Josh Blevins Band, browse food and vendor booths, and take advantage of a kid zone designed for family fun throughout the evening.

The celebration will conclude with what organizers are calling the largest fireworks display in Polk County, set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

“Come spend the evening with your neighbors and celebrate together in the heart of our community,” the city said in announcing the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Personal fireworks will not be permitted at the event.

The Lewis Mathews Sports Complex is located at 400 E. Palm St., Davenport, FL 33837. Admission to the celebration is free.