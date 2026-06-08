Haines City Summer Splash Bash Returns for Two Days of Family Fun

Get ready to cool off this summer as Haines City Parks & Recreation brings back its popular Summer Splash Bash for two exciting dates in 2026.

Families from Haines City and surrounding communities are invited to enjoy free water-filled fun featuring giant water slides, a foam party, and plenty of activities for kids and families.

The Summer Splash Bash will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 12, 2026, and July 17, 2026, at the Larry Parrish Baseball Complex, located at 2401 E. Johnson Ave. in Haines City.

The event is free to attend and is designed for families and individual participants. Organizers note that the event is not intended for camps or organized groups.

For more information, contact the Haines City Parks & Recreation office at 863-421-3700.