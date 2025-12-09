Welcome, World Travelers! More Muppet Experiences Coming to Disney Parks and Cruises

by James Coulter

With the closure of MuppetVision 3D, the Muppets’ place in Disney parks briefly appeared uncertain. That uncertainty has since eased as not only will the Muppet characters relocate to a refreshed attraction, but they might be making more appearances at Disney parks and cruise ships.

Leigh Slaughter, Vice President of The Muppets Studio and live characters strategy for Walt Disney Imagineering, told Time Magazine that Disney wants to give audiences “some laughs and a little bit of joy” in response to increased public demand for more Muppet content. In that article, Chris Nashawaty reported that fans should expect increased live appearances from Kermit and the gang “on both land and sea” next year.

Since acquiring the franchise in 2004, Disney’s results with the Muppets have proven mixed. 2011’s The Muppets was a critical and box-office success, but its 2014 sequel, Muppets Most Wanted, underperformed and shelved further theatrical plans. On TV and streaming, several recent series lasted only a single season, though the 2018 Muppet Babies reboot managed to run for three seasons on Disney Junior.

Muppet fans have expressed concerns about the Muppets’ future at the House of Mouse, especially with the recent closing of Muppetvision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, Disney has since revealed newer, bigger plans for the Muppets.

A new Muppet Show special is planned for Disney+ with high hopes of launching a full reboot of the classic series. Sabrina Carpenter, who stars in and produces the special, has been promoting it publicly, even featuring Miss Piggy in a recent concert bit where she “arrested” her for being “too pretty.”

Meanwhile, though MuppetVision 3D has since closed its doors after a nearly 35-year run, the Muppet characters are set to make their new home across the park at Rock n’ Roller Coaster, replacing Aerosmith as the titular characters.

Reopening next summer, the rethemed coaster will follow the Electric Mayhem band as they prepare for a concert. The ride will not only feature ride vehicles with a new psychedelic paint job, but a pre-show starring animatronic Muppet characters. The old preshow recently closed for refurbishment.

After years of uncertainty from fans, the Muppet franchise looks set to grow and thrive under the House of Mouse. From roller coasters and cruise ships to a potential revival of the Muppet Show, the future for the Muppets at Disney is shining so bright it’s making a rainbow connection.