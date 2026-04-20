Lakeland Woman Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Providence Road

A Lakeland woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Lakeland.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9:33 a.m. on April 18, 2026, to a crash at the intersection of Providence Road and West 14th Street.

Investigators say a brown Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 65-year-old Tina Swakcerd of Lakeland, was traveling south on Providence Road at the time of the crash. A white Lexus SUV, driven by 34-year-old Lattessia Lankin of Tampa, was traveling east on West 14th Street and entered the intersection, striking the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

The impact redirected the Chevrolet southeast, where it then struck an utility pole. During the sequence of events, the Lexus also collided with the Chevrolet a second time.

Emergency crews, including the Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department, responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. Both drivers were transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Due to the severity of the crash, members of the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. The roadway remained closed for approximately four hours while the scene was processed.

Swakcerd sustained critical injuries and, despite medical efforts, died during the morning hours of April 20, 2026.

The crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at the Lakeland Police Department.