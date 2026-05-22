Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Awards Final 2026 Scholarship at Bartow High School

Community members making a difference — one life at a time.

Through hard work, dedication, and a mission rooted in saving lives, Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke and Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation continue to impact Polk County in a powerful way. This week, the foundation awarded its final scholarship of the year to a deserving Bartow High School student pursuing a future of helping others.

From placing AEDs throughout the community to supporting students entering medical, fire, and EMT fields, the foundation’s mission continues to honor the memory of Michael Culpepper while creating lasting change.

Read Melanie’s heartfelt message below as she shares the story behind this year’s final scholarship presentation at Bartow High School.

I was honored to give out our 3rd $1,000 scholarship this year from Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation to Ms Angelina Cartagena – Beckford at Bartow Senior High School!!!

I started Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation in 2021 in honor of Michael Culpepper, who passed away from Congestive Heart Failure. I wanted to help save someone else’s life because I couldn’t save him. I wanted to honor Culpepper and to let him know that he didn’t die in vain.

We raise money every year to put out AEDs throughout our community.

We are currently at #95 AED going out this month that we have placed in our communities.

We also chose to help give out 3 scholarships every year for Medical, Fire and EMT as we support all of our 1st Responders. We want to help students further their education and this is our way to say Thank You to our students & to help further their education in choosing to Save Others.

This was our 3rd $1,000 Scholarship this year & our 5th year giving out scholarships with The Polk Education Foundation.

Culpeppers Cardiac Foudation will have given out a total of $13,000 in scholarships including this year.

I personally am from Bartow and went to Bartow High School over 35 years ago.What a Blessing it was to be there to give out our final scholarship this year right here at Bartow High School.

Go Yellow Jackets!!!

Ms Angelina’s Essay stood out to me with some of these words that she wrote in her essay.

“I Am Only One, But I Am One. I Can’t Do Everything, But I Can Do Something And What I Can Do, I Ought To Do And By The Grace Of God, I Shall Do. I Want Nothing More Than To Save Lives and Let Nothing To Stand In Her Way To Stop Her.”

A huge shout out to my Husband, Brian Beilke, for always standing beside me and being here for me no matter what. Even it being our 2 year Anniversary, he was right here with me encouraging me to do my best. Happy Anniversary!

Thank you, everyone who helps support, donate, sponsor & and promote in anyway.

Without all of you and the love of our community we couldn’t do this and it takes all of us pulling together to make a difference as “Saving Lives Matters.”