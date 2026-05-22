From the Kitchen to Campus Leadership: Dr. Andy Oguntola Shares His Recipe for Success

By Anita Todd

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AUBURNDALE – He remembers so often sitting – at his mother’s request – in her kitchen with smells that made his mouth water from the dishes she created. During those visits, he quickly learned that to have a successful recipe, the right ingredients must be included.

Now, as a leader in the world of college admissions, Andy Oguntola, EdD., Assistant Vice President of Admissions at Florida Polytech University, has written and just published his first book that teaches readers the ingredients of a good leader.

His book, “The Right Ingredients: The THANKFUL Method for Building Leaders People Trust and Follow,” is – as he writes – is “A Proven Leadership Blueprint.” Just published in April, Dr. Oguntola’s book was #1 on the Chrisitan Leadership bestselling list for more than a week and it currently hovers around #30.

Dr. Oguntola began his future in college admissions – and leadership – at Webber University in Lake Wales. Arriving on campus as a freshman with a suitcase and a black trash bag that contained the rest of his belongings, he didn’t even have a bed sheet. There on a football scholarship, he fast became well-thought of around campus. So much so, that a week before graduation, he was pulled aside with a job offer in admissions. “They said they didn’t want to lose me,” Dr. Oguntola said. His football career didn’t work out but that career change – he had planned on pre-law at Stetson – changed the course of his life.

His success at Webber continued to Valencia Community College and on to Polk State University. At those institutions of higher learning, Dr. Oguntola used his leadership skills and unique understanding of students to advance up the admissions ladder.

“I just talk to the students like my Mom and Dad talked to me,” he said. “My parents were from Nigeria and they spoke in parables. My Dad told me wisdom was chasing after me, but I was running faster. It was his way of saying slow down.”

At Webber, from 2008 – 2011, he was promoted from Admissions Counselor to Director of MBA and Adult Admissions breaking enrollment records. At Valencia, from 2011 – 2016, he was promoted from Coordinator to Director of Admissions and was an integral part of the college winning the Aspen Award. Then, at Polk State’s JD Alexander Center in Lake Wales he was a part of enrollment doubling from 600 to 1,200 students.

Now, in the past 16 months at Florida Poly, he has successfully led his team to an amazing 39 percent increase in enrollment.

“Dr. Oguntola didn’t inherit a playbook at Florida Poly, because that didn’t exist. So, what did he do? He wrote one. When he took the reins of Enrollment Management, he faced the challenge that every transformational leader must face: Building something meaningful from the ground up, with urgency and without a blueprint,” said Bryan Brooks, Vice President, Student Affairs, Enrollment Management, and Strategic Communications. “The results speak for themselves as Fall 2026 is shaping up to be a record-breaking class. He had the vision to see what the Enrollment Management division could be at Florida Poly, the discipline to make tough decisions, and the tenacity to never give up. We are grateful for his leadership at Florida Polytechnic University.”

Oguntola remains humble giving God the credit for his success in everything.

“I think any success I’ve had with students starts with genuinely seeing them and believing in them before they fully believe in themselves,” said the 40-year-old. “Leadership is definitely part of it, but for me leadership has never been about position or authority; it’s about service, consistency, and showing up faithfully over time.”

And he elaborates on those attributes in his book as well as THANKFUL. The word THANKFUL in his book title is an acronym for what Dr. Oguntola believes are the ingredients of a good leader: T is for Transparent; H is for Humble; A is for Adaptable; N is for Nurturer; K is for Kneeler; F is for Faithful; U is for Unifier; and L is for Loyal.

Those ingredients are a part of Dr. Oguntola’s daily personal life too. He has a strong personal faith that he and his wife, LaPorsha, are teaching their four children – his legacy. “My faith has also shaped the way I approach people,” he said. “It taught me that success isn’t only measured by achievements, titles, or numbers, but by impact, stewardship, and how you help others grow into who they were created to be.”

Dr. Oguntola’s book is available on www.amazon.com.