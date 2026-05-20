Lakeland Man Involved In Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-75 In Hillsborough County

A 62-year-old Lakeland man was involved in a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on May 20, 2026, near milepost 243 on northbound I-75.

Troopers say the Lakeland man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on the interstate behind another tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old Kissimmee man. Traffic ahead of the second tractor-trailer reportedly slowed or stopped, causing that driver to stop as well.

According to investigators, the Lakeland driver failed to stop in time and collided with the rear of the other tractor-trailer.

Despite the crash, neither driver was injured.