Plant City Arrest Made in Deadly Lakeland Shooting Outside Jade Fox Lounge

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Lakeland nightclub in February has now been taken into custody, marking a significant development in the case.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, 34-year-old Janard Dominic Childs of Lakeland was arrested earlier today outside an apartment in Plant City. He was taken into custody by detectives with the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Plant City Police Department, then transported to the Hillsborough County Jail without incident.

Childs is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with or destroying physical evidence.

“This arrest represents a step toward justice for the family of Mr. Montgomery,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor. “I’m proud of the dedication shown by our detectives, who have worked tirelessly to pursue every lead since the night of the homicide. We also extend our gratitude to our partners with the U.S. Marshals Service, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Plant City Police Department for their assistance in bringing this suspect into custody.”

Jamars Childs

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that occurred around 2:00 a.m. on February 22, 2026, outside the Jade Fox Lounge on Lakeland Highlands Road.

According to investigators, officers who were already on patrol nearby heard multiple gunshots and quickly responded to the scene. They discovered a silver Dodge pickup truck parked near the entrance with the driver’s door open. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Deandre Montgomery Sr., was found lying on the ground near the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures before Montgomery was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died despite medical efforts.

Based on witness statements and evidence collected, detectives allege that Childs approached Montgomery’s vehicle and initiated a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation. During that encounter, Childs allegedly produced a handgun and shot Montgomery multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white Lincoln SUV that was waiting nearby.

Investigators previously stated that the suspect and victim were known to one another.

An arrest warrant for Childs was issued on February 24, and authorities had been searching for him since that time. His arrest this week brings the case one step closer to prosecution.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details have been released at this time.