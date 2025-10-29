Welcome, World Travelers! Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Opening Nov. 7 in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by James Coulter



Get ready to experience the fur-tastic world of Disney’s Zootopia with the all-new 4D show “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Fri. Nov. 7.



The show will feature characters from the Zootopia film franchise as they gear up to celebrate Zoogether Day, a time when the citizens of Zootopia, predator and prey alike, celebrate diversity and togetherness.



As Disney Parks Blog reports: “Zoogether Day, a celebration of unity amongst the diverse biomes across the city, will be recognized with special performances such as ice-skating spectaculars from the heart of Tundratown! Synchronized swimming direct from Marsh Market! Tiny mouse drone shows soaring over Little Rodentia! And of course, a musical finale by superstar Gazelle – all of which we’ll see from the livestream watch party.”



The 4D show will utilize special “Carrot Vision” glasses that will allow guests to see various Zootopia characters pop out of the screen, along with other special effects.



However, one character who will be making a live in-person appearance will be Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, Gazelle’s number one fan and off-duty ZPD officer. The character will be depicted as an all-new Audio-Animatronics figure inside the theater.



“Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” will be hosted in the Tree of Life Theater, previously home to “It’s Tough to Be a Bug!” (based on Pixar’s 1998 “A Bug’s Life”), which recently ended its 27-year run.



This attraction follows in the footsteps of other Zootopia-themed attractions in Disney Parks worldwide, including the Zootopia-themed land that opened in 2023 at Shanghai Disneyland.



Aside from appearing in the new show, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also appear as character meet and greets at Discovery Island near the Tree of Life at the Zoogether Day Gathering Spot. Both characters will be wearing new clothes from their new movie, Zootopia 2, coming to theaters Wed. Nov. 26.



Even more Zootopia fun will be had at the Discovery Trading Company, which will be selling Zootopia merchandise starting on the “Zoogether Together” opening day of Fri. Nov. 7.