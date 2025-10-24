Trunk or Treat Scheduled for October 25 at Lake Eva Park

Haines City Parks & Recreation:

Trunk or Treat | Presented by Miracle Toyota – Haines City

Sat. Oct. 25th | 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lake Eva Park

Trunk or Treat is tomorrow! Here is all of the important information you will need to know to have the best time ever!

The trunks (vendors) will be set up in the great lawn, 3rd Street parking lot, and around the tennis courts/screened in pavilion. This will allow for public parking in the Aquatics Center parking lot. Additionally, parking is available at the Lake Eva Event Center parking lot, the Community Center parking lot, and along Ledwith Ave. (and any other open streets). While lines will form because the vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the park, there is no designated starting or ending point for this event. Feel free to walk about the park to each vendor at your leisure. The Haines City Parks & Rec tents will be set up in front of the bandshell and will be giving out trick or treating bags, candy, water & juice pouches, and donuts (while supplies last).

NEW THIS YEAR

There will be an inflatable haunted house in the middle of the park. Step inside (if you dare) for a frightfully fun experience that’s perfect for all ages. The screened-in pavilion will be set up with festive photo backdrops — the perfect spot to snap those fang-tastic costume pics with family and friends!

Reminder: the event kicks-off at 9:00 a.m., but will be here until 11:30 a.m.. Make your way to Lake Eva Park whenever you’re ready!

A big thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

Miracle Toyota – Haines City

Iceberg Home Services

StoreRight Self-Storage