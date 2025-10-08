Firefighter Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Tampons on Ex-Boyfriend’s Lawn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange County firefighter, identified as Gabrielle Franze, was arrested last week after allegedly scattering dozens of tampons across her ex-boyfriend’s yard, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the man’s home last week after he and his new partner found the unusual mess. “There were approximately 75 opened tampons in their yard, which were stained red as if they were possibly used,” the arrest affidavit stated.

Security footage reportedly showed a truck approaching the home earlier in the week, and a person—believed to be Franze—throwing the tampons. “They felt it was Gabrielle due to her demonstrating that she was unhappy with the fact (they) were now together,” a detective wrote.

Franze initially denied knowing where her ex lived but later changed her story, claiming the plan was concocted by her visiting relatives. She was taken into custody Friday, October 3, 2025 on two counts of stalking and released on bail the same day.