Deputies in Florida Help Evict a 14-Foot Holiday “Guest”

Wacky Wednesday Florida News

Earlier this month, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office handled a rather unusual eviction—one involving a 14-foot, 600-pound alligator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it took seven deputies and one skilled trapper to safely remove the massive reptile, who seemed ready to settle in for the holidays.

The gator was initially found on the front porch of a resident’s home.

Thanks to teamwork and plenty of courage, the alligator was safely captured on the road and transported to an alligator farm, where he was released. The deputies signed off with a fitting farewell: “See ya later, Alligator!”

Photos courtesy of Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Facebook