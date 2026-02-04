Deck the Halls… Not the Storefront: Car Crashes Into Christmas Shop

Clearwater Police Department officers responded to a traffic crash just before 5 p.m. on Monday, February 2, after a vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a local business, Robert’s Christmas Wonderland.

According to police, the driver, a 69-year-old man, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The car crossed three eastbound lanes before crashing into the building.

No one inside the store was injured at the time of the incident. The driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution to be checked out.

Photo source Clearwater PD