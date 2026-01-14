Powered Paraglider Flight Ends in Crash Landing Into Ocean

A powered paraglider flight ended with an unexpected ocean landing Friday just before noon off Singer Island.

According to officials, a 52-year-old man from Pompano Beach was flying a powered paraglider when the aircraft dropped out of the sky and splashed down in the ocean near Riviera Beach. The man was not injured in the incident.

The paraglider had lifted off from Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter and was traveling south when the unplanned landing occurred. Nearby beachgoers quickly swam out to assist the pilot and help guide both him and the craft safely back to shore.

City of Riviera Beach Ocean Rescue and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along with police officers. The man’s equipment was loaded onto a police ATV and transported to the beach area.

No injuries were reported.

*Photos courtesy of Riviera Police Department

Video on Riviera Police Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1EXkCBeCMP/?mibextid=wwXIfr