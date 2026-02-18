73.9 F
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Allison
Man Arrested After Smashing SUV with Hammer in Publix Parking Lot

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 37-year-old man was arrested February 13 after allegedly breaking into and damaging an SUV in a Publix parking lot in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

According to deputies, Justin Allen broke into the vehicle and began smashing it with a hammer while it was parked outside the store. When confronted by a deputy, Allen reportedly claimed he was targeting the SUV as an act of revenge against his ex.

However, authorities say the vehicle did not belong to his ex — it was owned by an innocent Publix employee.

Allen was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He later posted a $10,500 bond and was released from custody the same night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo source Volusia County Sheriffs Office Body Cam
