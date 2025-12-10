Man Claims He “Teleported” Into Stolen BMW After High-Speed Crash in Florida

Wacky Wednesday Florida News

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after an unusual auto theft and crash at Bicentennial Park on December 8.

According to deputies, a man left his BMW convertible unlocked while walking his dog, with the keys stored inside a closed cupholder. Shortly after, the vehicle was stolen. The BMW was soon spotted driving at extremely high speeds before crashing at Old Dixie Highway and Plantation Oaks Boulevard.

Witnesses pulled the driver from the wreckage and reported that he had been traveling at more than 100 mph before losing control.

Photo source Body Cam footage shared by Volusia Sheriffs Office

When questioned by deputies, the suspect — identified as 36-year-old Calvin Curtis Johnson — denied stealing the car and instead claimed he had “teleported” into it. Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and will later be taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

He faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.