Welcome, World Travelers! TRON: Ares Red Overlay Coming to TRON Lightcycle/Run

by James Coulter

To promote the upcoming premiere of TRON: Ares, TRON Lightcycle/Run in at Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World will be receiving a red-colored overlay matching the new movie’s aesthetics.

Several big announcements about the Disney parks were made during Destination D23, hosted during the last weekend of August at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Walt Disney World.

One announcement, made during the Walt Disney Studios showcase on Sat. Aug. 30, was that TRON Lightcycle/Run presented by Enterprise, starting Sep. 15, would be receiving a special limited-time overlay to help celebrate the release of the new TRON: Ares film.

“Replacing the blue and orange hues of the ride, you’ll weave through twisting tunnels of vibrant red and orange light trails, feeling the rush of wind and the surge of acceleration as you compete in a dazzling Lightcycle race,” Disney Parks Blog reported.

“The striking red hues in Tron: Ares within the digital realm contrast sharply with the classic blue tones of the Grid,” the blog continued. “Adding to the immersive visuals, the pulsating industrial sounds of Nine Inch Nails will drive the ride’s energy, pushing your experience between the Grid and reality into a fully immersive, futuristic symphony of light, speed, and sound.”

TRON Lightcycle Power Run presented by Chevrolet at Shanghai Disney Resort will also be receiving a similar overlay starting Sept. 16.

TRON: Ares will be the third film in the TRON trilogy, which includes 1982’s TRON and 2010’s TRON: Legacy. While the previous films had human characters being transported into the computer world, the new movie will have characters from the computer world invading the human world. The new movie opens in theaters on Oct. 10, 2025.