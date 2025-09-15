Public Notice – City of Lake Alfred: Chain of Lakes Trail Pedestrian Bridge Temporarily Closed

The Chain of Lakes Trail Pedestrian Bridge will be temporarily closed for maintenance from 8 AM to 4 PM, starting Monday, September 15, 2025, and continuing for one week.

The bridge will reopen each evening after 4 PM for public use. For your safety, please do not move or bypass barricades during closure hours.

This temporary closure is necessary to clean and clear the bridge for continued safe use. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. Thank you for helping keep Lake Alfred’s trails clean and safe!