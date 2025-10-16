Lake Alfred Gears Up for 6th Annual Trick or Treat Event

Lake Alfred is inviting families to enjoy a night of Halloween fun at the 6th Annual Trick or Treat event, taking place Thursday, October 31, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Lake Alfred Central Park, located at the football field parking lot.

This family-friendly celebration will feature Trunk-or-Treat stations, plenty of candy, and spooky decorations that transform the park into a festive Halloween scene. Community members and local organizations are encouraged to participate by decorating trunks or tables, with prizes awarded for the best displays.

Hosted by Fun in Lake Alfred, the City of Lake Alfred, and the Lake Alfred Lions Club, the event aims to bring the community together for a safe and exciting evening of fall festivities.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected].