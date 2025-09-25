Mark Your Calendars for Lake Alfred’s Fall Fire Fest

The Lake Alfred Fire Department invites the entire community to join them for their annual Fall Fire Fest on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 185 E. Pomelo St. This exciting open house event is perfect for families and residents of all ages!

Enjoy fire station tours, equipment demonstrations, and safety tips that can help keep your home and loved ones protected. Kids will love the games, giveaways, and inflatables — all while getting to meet real-life heroes!

This is a great opportunity to connect with your local firefighters, explore fire trucks up close, and learn more about fire safety in a fun and engaging environment.

Don’t miss this fun-filled day with your community!

Call 863-291-5272 or visit www.mylakealfred.com for more info.