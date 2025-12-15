City of Lake Alfred Honors Employee of the Year & Issues Community Proclamation

The following is directly from the City of Lake Alfred, FL):

At the City Commission meeting earlier this month, Micki Bond was recognized as the Employee of the Year.

Finance Director Amber Deaton said, we have the privilege of recognizing someone whose presence, dedication, and heart have truly made a difference this year. Micki Bond is more than someone who excels at her work, she is someone who encourages the people around her, makes challenges feel manageable, and reminds us of what it looks like when someone shows up with consistency and care every single day.

She doesn’t look for recognition or ask for applause. She simply does what’s right with humility, kindness, and with a work ethic that inspires the rest of us. Her impact isn’t just seen in the results they produce, but in the way she treats others: with patience, respect, and genuine warmth.

The finance department has had a very demanding year. But even in the hardest moments, she brought steadiness, positivity, and a sense of calm that helped all of us keep moving forward. She set a standard not because she tried to outperform anyone, but because she consistently chose to give her best.

We get to honor her the way she deserves.

To our Employee of the Year, thank you for your dedication, for the way you lead by example, and for the quiet but powerful way you make this team better. We are grateful for you, we are inspired by you, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate with you. Congratulations, this recognition is well-earned!

Mayor Fuller read the Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc. Proclamation into the record. Executive Director Arlene Dobison accepted it.

Ms. Dobison said it was a pleasure to serve. The program has been in our community since 1968, and they serve families throughout the State of Florida. She shared the numbers of families served were closer to 13,000 and they are proud to serve the community. She spoke about being proactive during the government shut down, saying they did not have to lay anyone off as they were not impacted. She thanked the City of Lake Alfred City Commission and said she was honored to accept the proclamation.