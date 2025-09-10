Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest More Than 50 People for Driving Under the Influence

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 53 people for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and/or drugs last month, and one person for Boating Under the Influence.

Among these arrests, 13 were involved in crashes.

Three of the arrested had children in the vehicle while they were driving impaired, and they were additionally charged with negligent child abuse.

Eight of the arrested are in the United States illegally, and ICE has been notified of their presence here.

These 54 arrests were PCSO arrests only, and does not include arrests in Polk County made by any of the city police departments or the Florida Highway Patrol.

If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1 immediately.