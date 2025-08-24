Veteran Actor Jerry Adler Dies at 96

New York, August 24, 2025 — Jerry Adler, a late-blooming but beloved figure in television and stage, has passed away at the age of 96. TMZ confirmed his death, reporting that he passed away Friday night—August 23—in New York City, though no official cause was given, with sources suggesting it may have been due to old age .

Born on February 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, Adler came from a storied theatrical lineage, closely related to the famed acting teacher Stella Adler . He spent the early decades of his career behind the scenes on Broadway—working as a stage manager on productions like My Fair Lady, The Apple Tree, and others—before eventually stepping in front of the camera .

Adler’s onscreen debut came at age 62 with an appearance in the TV series Brooklyn Bridge in 1991 . His breakthrough role came two years later, when he played Paul House in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993) .

A Career Transformed by The Sopranos

Adler rose to widespread recognition for his portrayal of Herman “Hesh” Rabkin, the sharp and cunning consigliere to Tony Soprano in HBO’s critically acclaimed The Sopranos. His character appeared in 28 episodes across the show’s six-season run from 1999 to 2007, becoming a fan favorite .

Later Roles and Legacy

Following The Sopranos, Adler joined the cast of The Good Wife as attorney Howard Lyman, a role that extended through six seasons (2011–2016). His performance earned him a continuation on its spin-off, The Good Fight, where he reprised the role in 2017–2018 .

Showrunner Robert King fondly recalled Adler’s rise to a key recurring character:

“The intent was only to have him on one episode of The Good Wife, but he was so funny in a diner scene … we had him back for six years of The Good Wife and three years of The Good Fight. One of our favorite collaborators.”

Adler continued acting in notable TV and film projects through the 2010s, with credits including Mad About You, Rescue Me, Transparent, Synecdoche, New York, and A Most Violent Year .

Personal Life and Final Days

Jerry Adler is survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, whom he married in 1994 . According to his obituary, he passed away peacefully in New York City on August 23, surrounded by family .

Reflecting on a Remarkable Journey

Adler’s life was a testament to persistence and reinvention. After decades behind the scenes, he emerged as a character actor of rare warmth and timing—someone whose late-in-life fame was richly deserved. Colleagues and fans alike celebrated his wit, wisdom, and the unassuming power he brought to every role .