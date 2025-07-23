Lakeland Man Arrested After Fleeing in Stolen Truck; Passenger Also Faces Drug, Trespassing Charges

Lakeland, FL – July 23, 2025

A stolen truck, a late-night police pursuit, and two suspects now facing a long list of charges—this was the result of a multi-agency effort Tuesday night involving Lakeland Police, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when a 2019 Toyota Tundra, which had been reported stolen from the parking lot of Just Move gym on Highway 98 North around 8:38 a.m. on July 21, was spotted late Tuesday night by law enforcement.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was detected through a FLOCK camera system hit around 11:55 p.m. on July 22. Lakeland Police officers attempted a traffic stop near Lakeland Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Street, but the driver refused to stop and fled. As the pursuit exited the Lakeland city limits, troopers from FHP took over.

FHP Troopers De La Cruz and Chavez pursued the fleeing truck through portions of US-92 and surrounding roadways, while the Polk County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit was called in to assist. Additional LPD officers, deputies, and FHP personnel responded to the area, including Sergeant Moore and Trooper Medina.

The chase came to an end shortly after midnight on July 23. As the vehicle traveled west on Fletcher Avenue toward State Road 659 (Combee Road), the driver began to lose control while making a turn. Sergeant Moore used the opportunity to make contact with the vehicle, causing it to overturn and ending the pursuit.

Both the driver and passenger were safely extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody. EMS evaluated both suspects before they were transported to the Polk County Jail.

The driver was identified as Michael Ray Miller, 47, of Lakeland. He is facing the following charges:

Grand Theft – Motor Vehicle Fleeing to Elude Knowingly Driving on a Suspended License (3rd or subsequent offense) Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Keeping a Vehicle for Drug Use

The passenger, identified as Christina Clary, 35, also of Lakeland, was charged with:

Trespass in a Conveyance Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Violation of Probation (Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer) Outstanding Polk County Warrant (VOP – Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer)

Lakeland Police are handling the recovery of the stolen Toyota Tundra. Both LPD and FHP will be filing charges in the case.