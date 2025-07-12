Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In North West Frostproof

Frostproof, FL – Firefighters from Polk County Fire Rescue responded Saturday afternoon to a working residential structure fire near the intersection of Florida Grackle Court and Lumpkin Road in Frostproof (off Hwy 27).

Structure Fire Near The Intresection of Florida Grackle Court Lumpkin Road

Squad 21 was the first to arrive on scene and confirmed it was an active structure fire. Multiple other units quickly followed, including fire engines, ladder trucks, and medical response teams.

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews remain on scene to monitor for hot spots and begin overhaul operations. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene assisting.

No official word yet on the cause of the fire or whether any injuries occurred.