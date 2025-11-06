Frostproof Chamber of Commerce:
Frostproof Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Join us as we kick off the holiday season with a magical night you won’t want to miss!
Saturday, November 29
6 PM – 9 PM
Wall Street Park, Frostproof
What’s in store?
Live Nativity
Santa & Mrs. Claus (perfect for photos!)
Festive Music
Food Trucks & Vendors
Kids Zone full of fun
…and so much more!
Bring your family, invite your friends, and let’s light up Frostproof with Christmas cheer together.
Don’t forget your cameras to catch those magical moments!