Frostproof Chamber of Commerce:

Frostproof Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with a magical night you won’t want to miss!

Saturday, November 29

6 PM – 9 PM

Wall Street Park, Frostproof

What’s in store?

Live Nativity

Santa & Mrs. Claus (perfect for photos!)

Festive Music

Food Trucks & Vendors

Kids Zone full of fun

…and so much more!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and let’s light up Frostproof with Christmas cheer together.

Don’t forget your cameras to catch those magical moments!